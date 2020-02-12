Reuters will fact-check content on Facebook and Instagram

Reuters has teamed up with Facebook to launch a new fact-checking initiative. It is looking to identify misinformation on social media, and will draw on the news agency's history of verifying data.

The partnership will see Reuters fact-checking content on Facebook and Instagram, working with Facebook's Third-Party Fact-Checking Program. The fact-checking program is seen as being particularly important in the run-up to the US presidential election, but it will continue beyond this.

The fact-checking program will only cover Facebook's US audience, although this may change in future. English and Spanish content will be authenticated, and findings will be published on a dedicated blog.

Facebook says that it recognizes the importance of taking steps to prevent false information from being spread online. Keren Goldshlager from Facebook Integrity Partnerships said: "Expanding our fact-checking program is an important part of our work to fight misinformation. We are thrilled that Reuters is joining our US partnership, and know we'll benefit deeply from their expertise in visual verification and user-generated content".

Speaking about the partnership with Facebook, Jess April, Director of Global Partnerships at Reuters, said: "We are steadfastly recognizing the magnitude of misinformation taking place around the world". She added:

It's a growing issue that impacts society daily and it's a responsibility for news organizations and platforms to halt the spread of false news. Reuters has a superior track record in sourcing, verifying and clearing user-generated content for distribution to thousands of clients globally and we are best placed in using our in-house expertise to fact check social media content.

More information is available on the Reuters Fact Check website.

Image credit: Alexei Zatevakhin / Shutterstock