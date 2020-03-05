Facebook Messenger lands in the Mac App Store in some countries

There has been talk of a macOS version of Facebook Messenger for the best part of a year, and now it seems that the app is finally rolling out.

Facebook had said that it wanted Messenger for macOS to launch by the end of 2019, but it is only now that it has started to appear in the Mac App Store. For now, sadly, it is limited to a handful of markets, suggesting that this is a staged rollout targeting key countries first.

French website MacGeneration was first to report that Facebook Messenger has landed in the Mac App Store in France. The app is currently also available in Australia, Mexico and Poland. It's not clear why these particular markets have been selected to get first dibs on the app,

There are no great surprises to be found in the app description, but it is interesting to note that it is built using Electron rather than Catalyst. The description for Facebook Messenger reads:

Made for big screens and close connections. Get access to free texting, and high-quality voice & video chat built specifically for desktop. MADE FOR DESKTOP, MADE FOR YOU

Type even faster, multitask while video chatting so you never miss a moment, and stay connected with desktop notifications. SPEND QUALITY TIME IN HIGH-QUALITY

Host one-on-one meetings or bring the whole group together with free, high-quality voice and video chat features. SAY 'HI' IN LOW LIGHT WITH DARK MODE

Cut down glare from your screen in low light situations, so you can stay in touch no matter when or where you are. MAKE A STATEMENT WITH EMOJIS

Tell your story with emojis when words aren't enough. SHARE WITH FRIENDS

Send photos and videos to keep your close friends up to speed. Receive files for even more productivity.

If you're in the right country, you can download Facebook Messenger from the French, Mexican, Polish or Australian versions of the Mac App Store. It's not known when the app will spread to other parts of the world.