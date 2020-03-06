DuckDuckGo protects your online privacy with new open source Tracker Radar service

No Comments

DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar

Google competitor DuckDuckGo is already well-known as a search engine that goes further than others to protect user privacy. Now the company has open sourced Tracker Radar, its data set that details thousands of domains that track you as you use the internet.

DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar is something that the company already uses itself to power the tracker protection in the DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser mobile apps and DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials desktop browser extensions. Now it is being made publicly available, and developers are invited to contribute to the ever-growing list of trackers to further protect user privacy.

See also:

In open sourcing Tracker Radar, DuckDuckGo is making it far easier for companies and developers to collaboratively improve the privacy of internet users. Vivaldi has already started to make use of the data, and it shouldn't be long before others follow suit.

Part of the aim of Tracker Radar is not only to protect online privacy, but to make it easier to keep this protection up to date automatically. The company says in a blog post:

When we set out to add tracker protection, we found that existing lists of trackers were mostly manually curated, which meant they were often stale and never comprehensive. And, even worse, those lists sometimes break websites, which hinders mainstream adoption. So, over the last couple of years we built our own data set of trackers based on a crawling process that doesn’t have these drawbacks. We call it DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar. It is automatically generated, constantly updated, and continually tested.

Today we're proud to release DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar to the world, and are also open sourcing the code that generates it.

DuckDuckGo explains that Tracker Radar contains information about the most common cross-site trackers and their tracking behavior -- such as prevalence, ownership, fingerprinting behavior, cookie behavior, privacy policy, rules for specific resources and performance data -- and the company envisions various ways in which the data set will prove useful:

  • Individuals can benefit from it by using our apps or extensions, which has a block list based on it.
  • Developers can use it to make their own custom tracker block lists.
  • Researchers can use it to research the tracking universe.

DuckDuckGo has published full documentation for Tracker Radar, and the code for the tool is available on GitHub.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft has new utilities planned for the next version of PowerToys

DuckDuckGo protects your online privacy with new open source Tracker Radar service

Google Assistant is losing Chrissy Teigen's husband's voice

Preparing for Covid-19 and beyond

How gamification is helping the insurance industry boost sales [Q&A]

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Insider Build 19577

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

131 Comments

How to activate all of Windows 10's secret God Modes

48 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

31 Comments

Microsoft starts rolling out new icons to all Windows 10 users

25 Comments

Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors

24 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.