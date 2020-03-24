Colorize your old black and white photos automatically -- for free!

MyHeritage offers a handy online tool called MyHeritage In Color which automatically colorizes old black and white photos in seconds -- and does an amazing job of it.

Users without a paid plan are normally limited to colorizing just 10 photos, but MyHeritage is making the service free, and unlimited, for one month because -- you guessed it -- the coronavirus.

Explaining the move, MyHeritage says:

Starting today we are unlocking MyHeritage In Color for unlimited use to give people who are isolated at home a fun way to pass the time and enjoy genealogy. Colorized photos can be shared with the whole family, and can help you see your historical family photos in an entirely new way, highlighting aspects you may not have noticed before. Many of our users have found the feature addictive -- some have reported that it’s kept them up late into the night as they colorize any black and white photo they can get their hands on!

MyHeritage In Color is very easy to use. Sign up to use the service here, then drop a photo you want to colorize onto the app and it will go to work. Once the photo has been colorized you can use a slider to move between the original black and white version and the newly colored one to compare them. You can then download the results.

The site is also running a competition to tie in with MyHeritage In Color going free for a month. Share your colorized photos on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the hashtag #ColorBeatsCoronavirusBlues and tag @MyHeritage for a chance to win a free MyHeritage Complete subscription.

