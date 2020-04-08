Facebook releases a messaging app that's for couples only

Facebook Tuned

With no fanfare whatsoever, Facebook has launched a new messaging app -- one with a difference. Coming from its New Product Experimentation team, Tuned is an iPhone-only messaging app designed with couples in mind.

Tuned finds itself vying for attention in an already-saturated messaging market, so just what's the point? Is there any reason for anyone to consider using Tuned?

In reality, Tuned is a little bit more than just a messaging app. As well as enabling couples to send text messages, photos and videos back and forth, it's also possible to share "moods" to what's described as a scrapbook-style feed. Couples can also user their Spotify accounts to share playlists or individual songs.

While it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to use the app, Tuned does have the same data policy as the main Facebook service. And coming at a time when many people around the world are confined to their homes, the need to use an app to communicate with a partner (that they live with) is somewhat reduced at the moment.

Facebook describes Tuned as: "A private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves. With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you're apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments".

The social networking giant also highlights various features:

  • Private, scrapbook-style feed between just the two of you
  • Connect your Spotify account to share songs and playlists
  • Set your mood and see how your partner is feeling
  • Send photo snapshots, notes, cards, voice memos and more to show you care
  • Express yourself with custom stickers and reactions

If you are interested in trying out Tuned, you can download it from the App Store.

