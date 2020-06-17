Business process automation has become a strategic enabler of business agility for present-day organizations, from helping to speed up business processes and reduce errors, to eliminating repetitive work. It has quickly become an essential tool that an increasing number of CIOs are utilizing across their organizations. Automation helps mid- to large-sized enterprises, dealing with various interrelated processes, to unify and streamline day-to-day work internally. The right automation tools can not only save time and money, increase productivity and enhance quality of work, but also streamline communication, improve management and retain customers.

The difference between no-code versus low-code solutions is that the latter requires technical "know-how" of the product and is extremely difficult for regular business employees to use. No-code solutions provide your average business employees the ability and independence to build solutions based on their own needs, without dependency on the IT staff. Below are three ways to automate business processes with no-code solutions:

Select a tool based on need and agility

Business process automation can solve a variety of business problems -- inefficient status reporting, lack of process visibility and audit trail, etc. Things to consider before selecting a no-code development tool, include simplicity, scalability, functionality and support. Based on your company’s unique needs, select a no-code solution that will enable you to streamline the operational processes that are decreasing your agility. This will speed up service to your customers. Additionally, with a no-code business process automation tool you won’t need to revamp processes, which can be extremely time-intensive.

Enable employees to build their own processes

In the past, the task of building and automating processes would have fallen to the IT department. However, in today’s tech-driven world, IT is often backlogged and struggles to keep pace with demands of business users, which can lead to a loss of interest and unrealized ROI for business owners. Through no-code automation solutions, regular business users can build and automate their own processes without the help of IT.

Enables IT to ensure processes are built to suit the need

For the unique needs of an enterprise or its business users, IT departments can utilize no-code solutions to ensure processes are built and automated per need. While citizen developers are able to create an application within a few hours, as opposed to months, IT is able to centrally manage all application development, so there are no security issues in with the democratization of technology.

As businesses begin to re-open in the new reality, automating business processes with no-code solutions will help improve workplaces by preserving technical resources for the creation of complex solutions instead of regular business processes. Every department across an enterprise will have the ability to transform its own processes without any dependency on technical resources, which will result in faster time-to-market and increased ROI. With a no-code business process automation tool, real-time information, powered by technology, can be acted upon instantly. Critical business decisions can be made with real-time dashboards and data reports, organizations can enable business agility and build process automation and optimization through a process of continuous improvement -- all without dependence on technical resources.

