Logitech unveils G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

When it comes to racing games, there are generally two types of gamers -- those that like realism and those that just enjoy having a good time. I fall into the latter category, preferring games like Mario Kart instead of Gran Turismo. After all, I own an actual car and driving it isn't too fun. I'd much rather shoot turtle shells at opponents, but I digress.

If you prefer simulation racing games, I have some really great news. Today, Logitech announces the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Sim Racing Wheel and Pedals for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. What makes the leather-wrapped G923 so special is its "TRUEFORCE" technology, which is an enhanced force-feedback system. Logitech promises it will provide a very realistic experience when playing games like Gran Turismo Sport and Grid. It even has a nifty Rev Indicator, which uses LED lights to let you track your RPMs right on the wheel. Very cool.

"TRUEFORCE is a proprietary high definition force feedback technology that revolutionizes what's possible in supported racing games. Using actual game physics and audio in real time, it allows players to feel things like the roar of an engine, tire traction, the terrain of the track, and feedback of the steering wheel more than ever before. TRUEFORCE connects directly to in-game engines, processing at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games," says Logitech.

Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G explains, "For the last few years, we've been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other. With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we've had try it always walks away with a smile!"

The Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Sim Racing Wheel and Pedals will begin shipping later this month, but you can pre-order it immediately here. The $399.99 asking price isn't unreasonable for what you are getting, and it's in line with previous generation wheel/pedal offerings such as this one.

You will have to choose between the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 variants, and yes, they will work with the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles respectively. Both should work with PC, but Windows users would likely be better served by the Xbox model.