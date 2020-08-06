Linux in education: ViewSonic donates 300 Raspberry Pi devices to students

There is a lot of negativity in the world these days such as the COVID-19 pandemic, record unemployment, and the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Sometimes it can feel like positive news doesn't exist anymore. The truth is, good news is always happening, but it isn't always reported.

Well, today we are happy to report a feel-good story. Popular company Viewsonic, known for manufacturing high-quality computer displays, is donating 300 Raspberry Pi thin clients to the Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs. These little computers are a great tool for teaching kids about Linux.

"We are very proud of ViewSonic's position as a global leader providing technology solutions that support collaboration, communication and creativity. With continued distance learning while Los Angeles County schools remain closed, we felt this was the perfect technology to allow students to build, create, and collaborate while sheltering in place. This technology allows students hands-on learning and a creative outlet as they virtually work on STEM and robotic projects with their peers,"  said Jeff Volpe, president of ViewSonic Americas.

Mary Hewitt, Executive Director of Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs shares, "We cannot thank ViewSonic enough for their generous donation of Raspberry Pi Thin Clients for our youth which will help foster curiosity and creativity. During these challenging times, it is important to keep young people occupied and entertained while learning at home. If they are in a Club, Raspberry Pi offers them opportunities to work with other Club members on fun STEM-related projects including coding and robotics."

This donation should help young folks learn about important technology topics, such as coding, robotics, Linux, and more. Sadly, many education programs are deficient in teaching STEM, and Linux in particular is often absent entirely. Hopefully these Raspberry Pi devices can get young students interested in something other than nonsense like gaming or TikTok. Hey, you never know, a future tech CEO could be a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and this donation may be what gets them started on a path to a successful future.

