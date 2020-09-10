Windows 10 KB4571756 update is causing 'Element not found' errors in Windows Subsystem for Linux 2

Another month, another Patch Tuesday. Earlier this week Microsoft released a series of updates for Windows 10, including KB4571756, a cumulative update designed to fix a range of security issues.

But many people installing KB4571756 have found that the update breaks Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. Microsoft is yet to acknowledge this as a known issue, but many people are experiencing "Element not found" errors in WSL 2 as well as seeing the message "Process exited with code 4294967295".

There are various comments on WSL's GitHub page as well as Microsoft's Feedback Hub about the two error messages which are preventing people from taking advantage of WSL 2 in Windows 10.

The only issue that Microsoft has yet acknowledged with KB4571756 is one that has been plaguing many updates for some time:

Users of the Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) for Japanese or Chinese languages might experience issues when attempting various tasks. You might have issues with input, receive unexpected results, or might not be able to enter text.

The good news is that if you have been having problems following the installation of KB4571756, you can simply uninstall the update. To do so, head to the Update & Security section of the Settings app and click View update history. Click the Uninstall updates link at the top of the window, select KB4571756 and click the Uninstall button.

