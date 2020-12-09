ADATA XPG DEFENDER PRO is a mid-tower PC case for both NVIDIA and AMD gamers

We recently told you about the ADATA XPG STARKER -- a beautiful compact ATX mid-tower gaming PC chassis. That case was notable for being small while also accommodating a full-ATX motherboard.

And now, ADATA has another elegant chassis that goes in the other direction. Called "XPG DEFENDER PRO," it is instead quite deep, allowing it to support up to E-ATX boards. It should also be able to fit the latest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards without issue. The front of the case is a beautiful mesh, which will allow optimal air-pull.

"The XPG DEFENDER PRO manifests XPG’s ambition in PC Components by introducing an E-ATX Mid-Tower dimension chassis that can host a graphic card up to 380mm length, which is plenty of space for supporting both NVIDIA and AMD latest generation of high-end new products, and a CPU-mounted cooler up to 170mm depth. XPG Defender Pro has an optimized airflow efficiency, including 3 XPG VENTO 120 ARGB fans pre-installed for gamers and modders, which can be expanded up to 7," explains ADATA.

The company also says, "The stunning and modern design concept of the XPG DEFENDER PRO begins at its exterior, with a Magnetic Mesh Front Panel, enabling the ARGB strips to shine from within the various layers of solid metal, while any ARGB component can also shine through the Mesh panel. Not only does it enhance a personal touch to modding creation, but also encourages airflow to be optimal from front to end. Capable of supporting up to a 360mm radiator at the front and a 280mm radiator at the top, XPG DEFENDER PRO is both aesthetically elegant and aerodynamically efficient."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Chassis

Dimension (H*W*D)492 x 220 x 441mm (19.37 x 8.66 x 17.36 inch)
ColorExterior & Interior：Black / White
MaterialSPCC
Side Panels3mm Tempered Glass Side Panel
Form FactorMini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX, CEB, EEB
3.5" HDD/HDD Tray2
2.5" HDD/SSD Tray2+2 (Combo 3.5”/2.5”)
I/O Portx2 USB 3.0, x1 Hybrid Audio Port, x1 LED Control Button

Fans Included

FRONT2 x XPG VENTO ARGB 120mm Fan
REAR1 x XPG VENTO ARGB 120mm Fan

Fan Support

FRONT3*120mm, 2*140mm
TOP2*120mm, 2*140mm
REAR1*120mm

Radiator Support

FRONT360 / 280 / 240mm
TOP280 / 240 / 120mm
REAR120mm

Clearance

CPU Cooler Height Limitation170mm
Graphic Card Length Limitation380mm
PSU Length Limitation220mm

Warranty

Warranty2 Years

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG DEFENDER PRO does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is that it will be available in two color options -- black and white.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

