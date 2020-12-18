Sony pulls bug-riddled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most disastrous in recent history. In production for what seems like forever, the game comes from the same stable as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Polish developer CD Projekt.

The game was eventually launched just over a week ago, and the reception was... well... less than good. A seemingly endless string of bugs -- as well as performance issues on some platforms -- has led to widespread disappointment. Now Sony has taken the extraordinary step of yanking the PlayStation 4 game from its store, and is offering refunds to buyers.

Thousands of people have been seeking to get their money back after purchasing a game that is riddled with bugs and glitches. With everything from poor collision detection and seizure-inducing scenes, to visible penises and poor texture loading there have been lots of people asking for refunds for a game they feel is simply not up to scratch.

There have also been numerous complaints about performance on various platforms, including PlayStation 4. So it is perhaps not surprising that Sony has deigned to keep its users happy by offering refunds for the controversial game.

In a post entitled "Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds", the company says:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

As Sony says, Cyberpunk 2077 has now been removed from the PlayStation Store, but CD Projekt was quick to point out on Twitter that physical purchases are still possible:

Sony has given no indication of just when the game will be allowed back into its store -- or just what criteria need to be met -- but it seems as though the controversy of Cyberpunk 2077 will rumble on for some time to come.