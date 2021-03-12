Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-twenty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The legacy version of Microsoft Edge reached end of support this week. The browser won't receive updates any more as development is focused on the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge.

Paint 3D and 3D Viewer won't be preinstalled any more on future new installations of Windows 10 starting with the coming versions of the operating system. The apps remain available in the Microsoft Store.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Facebook (Beta)

A first version of Facebook's PWA application for Windows 10 is now available. It is labeled beta and does require the latest version of Microsoft Edge according to the description.

ProjectReunion.0.5-Prerelease

Project Reunion, which includes WinUI 3, is a "native user experience (UX) platform for building modern Windows apps".

The preview version is not available at the time of writing, but Microsoft plans to ship it in late March 2021.

Notable updates

none this week