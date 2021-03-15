Businesses more likely to buy from companies offering ongoing security

Technology providers that are transparent and proactive in helping organizations manage their cybersecurity risk are more likely to win business according to a new study from Intel.

The results show 73 percent of respondents say their organization is more likely to purchase technologies and services from technology providers that are proactive about finding, mitigating and communicating security vulnerabilities, while 48 percent say their technology providers don’t offer this capability.

"Security doesn't just happen. If you are not finding vulnerabilities, then you are not looking hard enough," says Suzy Greenberg, vice president, Intel Product Assurance and Security. "Intel takes a transparent approach to security assurance to empower customers and deliver product innovations that build defenses at the foundation, protect workloads and improve software resilience. This intersection between innovation and security is what builds trust with our customers and partners."

Advertisement

Among other findings, 76 percent of respondents say it's highly important that their technology provider offers hardware-assisted capabilities to mitigate software exploits, and 65 percent that their technology provider to be transparent about available security updates and mitigations. 47 percent say their technology provider doesn't provide this transparency.

74 percent of respondents think it important for their technology provider to apply ethical hacking practices to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities in its own products. Also 71 percent say technology providers need to offer ongoing security assurance and evidence that the components are operating in a known and trusted state.

The full report is available from the Intel site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia / depositphotos.com