Microsoft releases KB5001205 update to fix Windows 10 Secure Boot vulnerability

Microsoft has released a new servicing stack update for Windows 10. The KB5001205 update is available for version 1909 of the operating system, and it addresses an issue with the Secure Boot feature.

The company says that the update fixes an issue that prevented another update installing. It also includes quality improvements to the servicing stack to help with the overall update experience in Windows 10.

The update is available via Windows Update, from the Microsoft Update Catalog or using WSUS. In a support document about KB5001205, Microsoft explains: "This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) makes sure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates".

The company also says:

This update also addresses an issue that might prevent the CVE-2020-0689 update from installing. The error message in the CBS.log file is TRUST_E_NOSIGNATURE.

More information about this security vulnerability is available here.

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock