Sonos is reportedly working on earbuds

Audio company Sonos is well known for its speakers and soundbars, and last year the company filed a patent that showed it had wireless headphones in development too.

That's not the only product in the pipeline though as Sonos is also reportedly working on earbuds. Development is in early stages however, so things could change or perhaps the product never sees the light of day.

The tiny item showed up when it was published by USPTO (United States Patent and Trade Office).

According to Dave Zatz who spotted the patent, "The gist of the patent relates to novel charging approaches, methods to efficiently extend play time via something like detachable battery plates. But beyond those technical considerations, which seem like they could be somewhat fussy in the real world, we very clearly see two styles of potential Sonos earbuds and three charging case approaches -- including what looks to be a USB-C input."

Release date and price are far from known, but be warned that Sonos isn’t known as a resident of the bargain basement. Stay tuned for more information.