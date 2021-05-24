Raspberry Pi announces its next generation Power over Ethernet (PoE) HAT, but there is a catch

The latest product to join the Raspberry Pi family is a new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT. This version is more powerful, runs cooler and implements the 802.11at PoE+ standard which means it can deliver up to 25W of power.

The previous model will remain in production for a while, and but, like a lot of computer products, it’s affected by the current global semiconductor shortage.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced its new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT today, but the company doesn’t currently have any stock in channel and you’ll have to wait until early June before you can buy it.

The table below shows how the old PoE HAT and new PoE+ Hat compare.

PoE HAT PoE+ HAT Standards supported 802.3af 802.3af, 802.3at Output voltage 5V 5V Maximum output current 2.5A 5A Maximum power 15.4W 25.5W Fan Yes Yes Current sense No Yes Transformer design Wire-wound Planar PCB 4 layers, 2oz copper 4 layers, 2oz copper Price $20 $20 Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3B+, 4B Raspberry Pi 3B+, 4B

The new product will go on sale in June priced at $20. You’ll be able to order it from here as soon as it’s available.