Raspberry Pi announces its next generation Power over Ethernet (PoE) HAT, but there is a catch

The latest product to join the Raspberry Pi family is a new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT. This version is more powerful, runs cooler and implements the 802.11at PoE+ standard which means it can deliver up to 25W of power.

The previous model will remain in production for a while, and but, like a lot of computer products, it’s affected by the current global semiconductor shortage.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced its new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT today, but the company doesn’t currently have any stock in channel and you’ll have to wait until early June before you can buy it.

The table below shows how the old PoE HAT and new PoE+ Hat compare.

PoE HATPoE+ HAT
Standards supported802.3af802.3af, 802.3at
Output voltage5V5V
Maximum output current2.5A5A
Maximum power15.4W25.5W
FanYesYes
Current senseNoYes
Transformer designWire-woundPlanar
PCB4 layers, 2oz copper4 layers, 2oz copper
Price$20$20
Compatible withRaspberry Pi 3B+, 4BRaspberry Pi 3B+, 4B

The new product will go on sale in June priced at $20. You’ll be able to order it from here as soon as it’s available.

