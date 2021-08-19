Microsoft gives a glimpse of Windows 11's revamped Paint app, complete with dark mode

It is almost too easy to joke about the Paint app that has been included with Windows since time immemorial. Sure, it's basic when compared to… well, just about anything really... but it's a tool that people love regardless.

With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft is giving Paint a much-needed overhaul and Panos Panay has given a sneaky peak at what we can expect from the redesigned app. As ever, it's Windows Insiders who will get first dibs, but for now, a quick video will have to suffice.

Advertisement

See also:

Microsoft's chief product officer has given us our first look at the "beautifully redesigned" Paint app in a short video that invites you to "brush up your creative side".

The video highlights Paint's new Fluent design as well as a new layout for the toolbar. For fans of apps with dark mode, this is also present.

Check out the new look in the video Panay shared on Twitter:

Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

The response on Twitter has been mixed, and there is currently no word on just how long it will be before Insiders can try out the new Paint for themselves.