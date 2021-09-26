Microsoft rolls back KB5005101 update for Windows 10 following app launch problems

Microsoft has performed a relatively rare Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to fix an issue caused by an update to Windows 10. The update was found to cause problems opening files and apps.

The issues followed the release of the KB5005101 update earlier this month, and several versions of Windows are affected: Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, 2004, 1909 and 1809, as well as Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 and Windows Server 2019 and newer. Manual instructions to address the issue are also available.

Writing on the known issues section of the Windows Release Health page, Microsoft says: "After installing KB5005101 or a later update on devices using Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF), you might have issues with some applications. You might be experiencing this issue if apps fail to open, fail to open files, or you might receive a white window when attempting to login".

Microsoft points out that the KIR resolution might take a while to hit systems, and that a restart can help to speed things up.

Microsoft has also provided manual instructions for various versions of Windows. Open an elevated Command Prompt and enter the command below according to the version of Windows you are running:

Windows Sever 2022

reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2801335948 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

Windows 10, version 2004, Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 21H1

reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2767781516 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

Windows 10, version 1909

reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 928713355 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

Windows 10, version 1809, Windows Server 2019

reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Policies\Microsoft\FeatureManagement\Overrides /v 2371422858 /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

You will need to restart Windows after adding this registry key.

