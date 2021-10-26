IObit Driver Booster 9 is Windows 11-ready and packed with problem-fixing additions

Whether you like it or not, and regardless of whether you know anything about them, drivers are absolutely central to Windows. Giving the operating system the ability to communicate with hardware and you the ability to tweak and control settings, drivers are essential for day-to-day computing, and keeping them up to date is important.

Driver updates not only add new features and improve performance, they can also help with stability and security. And this is why IObit Driver Booster is so helpful; it ensures that you always have the very latest drivers installed and fixes a range of driver-related issues. Version 9 of this essential tool has just been released, and it is even more powerful than before.

While there is nothing to stop you from manually updating drivers by checking the websites of hardware manufacturers, this involves a lot of legwork. You could rely on Windows Update to take care of things, but this is often not the most efficient way of getting hold of the very latest driver versions.

Advertisement

There is a lot to explore in the latest release, IObit Driver Booster 9, with the already extensive driver database having been expanded by 78 percent to include over 8 million entries. This particular release also adds all-important support for Windows 11, just weeks after the launch of the latest version of Microsoft's operating system.

On top of this there is also a new and update interface update that makes the software far more accessible and easier to navigate compared to previous editions. Many of the components that make up Driver Booster have been enhanced, including the Clean Invalid Device Data and Fix Device Error tools.

IObit Driver Booster 9 also includes tools for improving system and gaming performance

If you are the sort of users who likes -- or needs -- to test out multiple versions of a driver, there have been improvements to the Backup & Restore feature that will make your life a good deal easier. The much-loved Game Boost feature has been enhances to add support for enabling Game Mode in Windows Settings directly.

But the main functionality of Driver Booster remains as useful as ever. With one click you can scan, download and install drivers, and take advantage of great options such as problem fixing and performance boosting.

Experiencing problems with your hardware? Driver Booster has fixes for you!

You can find out more and download the free version of the app here. We also have a special offer that could save you a nice chunk of cash. A 3-PC license for the Pro version of Driver Booster would normally cost you $22.95, but if you head to our store you can buy it for just $16.95 -- a saving of 26 percent!

In the store you will also find special offers on other IObit software, including IObit Advanced SystemCare 15 PRO for just $2.95, a saving of 35 percent off the usual price of $19.95.