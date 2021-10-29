Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-sixty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft started the rollout of the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10. It is being made available to Release Preview insider builds at first, but it will be pushed to stable versions of Windows 10 soon as well.

New Windows apps and games

DefenderUI

DefenderUI is a third-party app to control Microsoft Defender settings. It comes with profiles to quickly adjust settings based on threat levels, but supports custom options as well.

The main advantage of the app is that it lists all options, including those not available in the Windows Security app, in its interface.

Microsoft Defender Preview

Microsoft is working on an updated version of Microsoft Defender, the default security solution of Windows 10 and 11.

The Store page is already available, but the download is not working at the time of writing. Sideloading works, but the app requires a login currently.

Notable updates

Elevenclock 2.5 includes support for secondary displays.

Kodi 19.3 is out with lots of bug fixes.

PowerToys 0.49.0 includes new mouse utility to locate the mouse cursor and video conferencing mute tool.