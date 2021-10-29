Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Four-hundred-sixty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft started the rollout of the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10. It is being made available to Release Preview insider builds at first, but it will be pushed to stable versions of Windows 10 soon as well.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

DefenderUI

DefenderUI is a third-party app to control Microsoft Defender settings. It comes with profiles to quickly adjust settings based on threat levels, but supports custom options as well.

The main advantage of the app is that it lists all options, including those not available in the Windows Security app, in its interface.

Microsoft Defender Preview

Microsoft is working on an updated version of Microsoft Defender, the default security solution of Windows 10 and 11.

The Store page is already available, but the download is not working at the time of writing. Sideloading works, but the app requires a login currently.

Notable updates

Elevenclock 2.5 includes support for secondary displays.

Kodi 19.3 is out with lots of bug fixes.

PowerToys 0.49.0 includes new mouse utility to locate the mouse cursor and video conferencing mute tool.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft Edge stable now available on Linux

Get 'Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

More than half of employees have higher workloads when working remotely

How to keep your hybrid workforce engaged

Best Windows apps this week

Who wants to be a cyborg? Quite a lot of people it seems

Why it's vital to address cybersecurity in the wider context of the business [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be

58 Comments

Microsoft is using KB5005463 update to push PC Health Check app and encourage upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11

26 Comments

Twitter's algorithms actually promote right-wing ideologies, not liberal ones

22 Comments

AMD releases patch and Microsoft releases KB5006746 update to fix Windows 11 performance issues

21 Comments

Facebook's new name is just the start -- Zuckerberg says a billion people will be in the metaverse within ten years

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.