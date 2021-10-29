More than half of employees have higher workloads when working remotely

A new survey of over 4,000 global IT workers, carried out by Kaspersky shows that 54 percent of employees have reported an increased workload since switching to remote working.

While 37 percent of respondents didn't notice a change in volume, a lucky nine percent note a decrease in work due to new working conditions.

But despite an increase in workload, 64 percent of those surveyed say they don't feel any more exhausted at the end of a remote work day. In fact, 36 percent report having more energy working from home, and 28 percent haven't noticed a difference between the two formats.

Advertisement

Home working seems to be good for wellbeing too, 67 percent of respondents report feeling more comfortable working remotely or have not noticed an increase in anxiety due to overtime. However, the percentage of workers who feel uncomfortable at being distanced from their colleagues is still quite significant, with 36 percent of respondents saying they feel more tired and 33 percent reporting they have more anxiety when working from home.

"Today, the wellbeing of employees is the focus of many organizations. Unfortunately, there is no 'one size fits all solution' when it comes to developing a wellbeing program as its success depends on the needs of all employees," says Marina Alekseeva, chief human resources officer at Kaspersky. "Such programs can include psychological help and mindfulness practices, fitness programs, and legal and financial consultation services to help employees cope with negative life situations. It is, however, crucial to create a culture that makes it comfortable for employees to talk about their emotional state or problems with their managers or HR business partners. At Kaspersky, we are proud to have built such a culture."

You can read more about the findings, and how businesses are managing the effects of remote working on their staff, on the Kaspersky blog.

Image credit: AlexShadyuk/depositphotos.com