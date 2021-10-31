Evolution of managed services

The world as we know it has changed significantly in the past couple of years, and so have managed services. While IT infrastructure and security continue to be more important than ever with large numbers of companies across the globe implementing remote and hybrid working policies, this situation has created the need for additional services that go beyond the standard managed services package. As the future of work continues to evolve, so too will the offering of experienced managed service providers (MSPs).

Prior to the global pandemic, MSPs were primarily focused on IT security and infrastructure. Companies would often outsource all or part of their IT in order to keep costs low and ensure that they had the crucial expertise and systems at hand without having to hire in-house specialists. Ensuring that their IT systems are secure and working at optimal capacity makes it possible to focus on other tasks that will help move the needle and big-picture goals. This is why MSPs are still very popular with businesses of all sizes. Despite large in-house IT teams, an estimated 90% of Fortune 1000 companies use MSPs for part of their IT management.

Managed services 2.0: people-centric approach

Advertisement

As stay-at-home mandates fell into place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses were left scrambling to adjust their IT infrastructure to support remote and hybrid work environments. The focus of MSPs shifted to support this new infrastructural setup as well as the additional security concerns associated with a dispersed workforce. Once the infrastructural needs were settled, it became clear that companies were now facing other challenges, such as how to monitor productivity and better support their team members during these big changes. As a result, managed services began offering services with a more people-centric approach.

The move to remote or hybrid work was a big transition for most people. For example, managers had to quickly figure out how to manage a team from a distance and individual employees had to learn how to keep themselves motivated and productive without the accountability of being in the office. In response, some MSPs developed productivity and monitoring tools. These tools make it possible for managers to collect the data and insights needed to understand how their team is operating and performing without overstepping.

Remote work tends to lead to overworking as it blurs the line between work and home life. With this new technology, managers can have a better understanding of how much time their teammates are putting in and encourage a healthier work/life balance. Individual employees can also benefit from the productivity and monitoring tools some MSPs now offer. They are able to leverage these tools for tangible proof of their performance when it comes to negotiating promotions or receiving recognition. These tools can also be used to monitor their own performance, enabling them to identify potential areas for improvement.

Managed services to managed experiences

Heading into 2022, we expect to see a continuation of this shift. While it’s essential for companies to have secure and reliable IT setups, it’s the people behind the screens who are the beating heart of the company. Research from Gallup found that organizations with highly engaged employees see 21 percent greater profitability, and MSPs are making this outcome more achievable by providing wider managed experiences.

Going beyond managed services, managed experiences enable a remote or hybrid workforce with the IT tools and resources they need, provide comfort and security by ensuring there are no data breaches while your team is working from anywhere, make it easier to optimize by measuring and illuminating workplace performance. Through offering a complete managed experience, MSPs can provide your team with the space, comfort, and time to focus on the work that matters most for moving your company forward.

Photo credit: Artem Samokhvalov / Shutterstock

Dean Lentz is Netsurit’s Managing Director -- New York. Prior to joining Netsurit, Dean was a founding partner and the CEO of Cyber City, Inc. where he pioneered IT services for the SMB market in New York City. For over twenty years and with expertise in a wide range of technology solutions, he has guided world-renowned businesses using dated business solutions to making digital transformations and beyond to leveraging the power of the modern cloud. Dean‘s core strength is his focus and understanding of his customers’ businesses. He has helped startups get off the ground as well as being a critical partner in transitioning matured companies into the M&A space.