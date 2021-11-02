Energy industry hit by surge in mobile phishing threats

No Comments

Energy organizations provide infrastructure that's essential for the safety and well being of society, but recent events like the Colonial Pipeline breach demonstrate that the industry is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks.

A new report on energy industry threats finds that 20 percent of energy employees have been exposed to a mobile phishing attack in the first half of 2021, a 161 percent increase from the second half of 2020.

The study from Lookout also reveals that 17.2 percent of all cyberattacks originating on mobile endpoints targeted energy organizations, making the industry the biggest target of cybercriminals and nation-state sponsored attackers.

Advertisement

"As the energy industry modernizes and relies more heavily on mobile devices and cloud solutions, these insights into mobile phishing and app threats can help organizations strengthen their security program," says Stephen Banda, senior manager of security solutions at Lookout and the author of the report. "We recommend organizations train employees about the dangers of mobile phishing attacks and have dedicated solutions in place to secure against them. They also need visibility into mobile app and operating system vulnerabilities to safeguard corporate data."

The average mobile app threat exposure rate was 7.6 percent -- nearly double the average of all other industries combined. Also 56 percent of Android users were exposed to nearly three hundred exploitable vulnerabilities by continuing to run out-of-date versions of the OS.

Riskware and vulnerabilities were at the heart of 95 percent of mobile app threats, while EMEA and APAC employees ware 41 percent and 18 percent more likely to experience a mobile phishing attack than their North American peers.

You can get the full report from the Lookout site.

Image credit: zhangyang13576997233 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

macOS Monterey update is bricking some Macs

Energy industry hit by surge in mobile phishing threats

Microsoft is bringing Clippy out of retirement to make an appearance in Teams

Kingston launches FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 ditches Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser

What businesses can do to disrupt IT silos

Protecting the global supply chain: A shared responsibility

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be

62 Comments

Microsoft Edge stable now available on Linux

28 Comments

Microsoft is using KB5005463 update to push PC Health Check app and encourage upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11

26 Comments

KB5006674 and KB5006670 updates are causing printer problems in Windows 11 Windows 10

15 Comments

Facebook's new name is just the start -- Zuckerberg says a billion people will be in the metaverse within ten years

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.