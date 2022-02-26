Microsoft is making it easier to manage Bluetooth devices in Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 Bluetooth Quick Settings

From mice and keyboards to phones and speakers, there is a virtually endless list of Bluetooth devices that you can connect to your computer. With this in mind, Microsoft is taking steps to make life a little easier for Windows 11 users, introducing a new list of Bluetooth devices in the Quick Settings menu.

The addition comes as part of the latest build of Windows 11, released earlier this week. In Windows 11 build 22563 the Quick Settings menu has been updated to give greater control over attached Bluetooth devices.

See also:

Advertisement

Strangely, Microsoft did not make much of a fuss about the new addition to start with, initially failing to mention the new Bluetooth-related options.

But in an update to the original post about the Insider build, the company says:

We are beginning to roll out the ability to more easily manage your Bluetooth devices directly within Quick Settings, including the ability to connect, disconnect, and see battery level for supported devices.

Of course, the fact that these options are available in the Insider build of Windows 11 is not guarantee that they will make their way to everyone further down the line -- particularly when you consider that the addition was made to a Dev channel build.

Assuming the update does get a wider rollout, it is something that will be welcomed by users who have been frustrated by Windows 11's clunky Bluetooth controls.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The role of threat intelligence platforms in implementing extended detection and response

Microsoft is making it easier to manage Bluetooth devices in Windows 11

Microsoft confirms recent Windows updates cause problems establishing Netlogon secure channel connections

AvdanOS is the Windows 11/macOS Monterey alternative we need!

What every business needs to know about Banking-as-a-Service

Silicon Power unveils Marvel M02 USB flash drive

Electron Bot malware is running rampant in the Microsoft Store, opening backdoors on victims' computers

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is right to brand Windows 11 hackers with a scarlet watermark

36 Comments

Microsoft is testing an annoying desktop watermark if you install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

17 Comments

You may have just installed Windows 11, but Microsoft could be readying Windows 12

14 Comments

Is the Netflix price hike too much for you?

13 Comments

AvdanOS is the Windows 11/macOS Monterey alternative we need!

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.