Used Xbox Game Bar to capture footage? Microsoft is blocking you from upgrading to Windows 11 2022 Update

Since the release of Window 11 2022 Update, Microsoft has implemented numerous compatibility holds to prevent certain users from upgrading. The latest block is something of a strange one, having been applied to anyone who has previously used the capture feature in the Xbox Game Bar app.

While Microsoft has fixed the issue with the KB5018496 update, this is currently only available in preview and will not get a proper release until later in the month.

Microsoft says that it is preventing users of the Xbox Game Bar app's capture facility from being offered or installing Windows 11 version 22H2. The company explains that this is because of an audio synchronization issue.

In an entry in the known issues for Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft says:

The Xbox Game Bar app might have issues in which the audio is out of sync when capturing gameplay to a video file. You are more likely to encounter this issue when using the "Record last 30 seconds" feature when "Record in the background while I’m playing game" is enabled in Xbox Game Bar. Developer Note: Apps which capture or process video files using the same underlying Windows libraries or APIs as Xbox Game Bar might also be affected by this issue.

While it is possible to force the installation of Windows 11 2022 Update by using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool, Microsoft strongly recommends against it. As the moment, the company estimates that the safeguard hold (safeguard ID is 41584256) will be lifted in mid-November.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos