Google announces long-overdue desktop VPN apps for Windows and macOS

Google has just offered an incentive to subscribe to Google One. The company is launching a desktop client that makes it possible to use its VPN service on Windows and macOS -- something that was previously only possible on iOS and Android devices.

While Google's VPN service and the associated apps are free, you need to be signed up to Google One Premium in order to access it.

Google says of its VPN service: "If you want more protection from hackers and online monitoring, you can make your connection more secure with a virtual private network (VPN) by Google One. Access VPN by Google One in the Google One app to encrypt your online activity for an extra layer of protection wherever you’re connected."

The service is available in a total of 22 countries (a full list is available here), and Google promises no logging of user activity. There are limitations, however, as anyone who has used the mobile app will be aware. Although VPN by Google One disguises your real IP address, it is not possible to choose an IP address associated with a particular country. As such, it is not possible to use the VPN service to get around location-related restrictions to, for example, view streaming content from another country.

But perhaps the biggest limitation of the service is that it is only available to Google One subscribers. More than this, users must be signed up for at least a 2TB plan (costing $9.99 per month) to gain access.

You can find out more about VPN by Google One here.

Image credit: nextnewmedia / depositphotos