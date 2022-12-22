Modern Auth's impact on Exchange Online migrations and what steps to take

Microsoft has turned off Basic Authentication (Basic Auth) for specific protocols in Exchange Online as the company implements Modern Authentication (Modern Auth) for increased protection and user security.

However, the transition to Modern Auth brings several changes, including its impact on Exchange Online migrations. From which migration tools to use to the best migration practices, there are a number of questions IT professionals should consider to execute efficient Exchange Online migrations during this transitional period.

Added security means impacts to Exchange Online migrations

This move to Modern Auth is an effort to provide a more stable and secure way of accessing accounts and protecting data. Basic Auth is limited to simple authentication scenarios that are vulnerable to outside threats and cyberattacks. Modern Auth provides single sign-on and multi-factor authentication capabilities not available in Basic Auth, helping to ensure that personal data and accounts are protected.

This transition to Modern Auth primarily impacts Microsoft Exchange Online. Modern Auth in Exchange Online, as implemented by Microsoft, is built on three main components -- Active Directory Authentication Library, OAuth 2.0 and Open ID Connect. These components provide multi-factor authentications that establish the user’s identity and authorize applications to share data on behalf of the user.

These components also provide added security, which makes migrations more secure. However, this change can profoundly impact organizations that have not made provisions for the move to Modern Auth.

Those executing Exchange Online migrations during mergers and acquisitions, from on-prem to the cloud, and so on, should consider these five steps for success.

Steps for successful Exchange Online migrations

Modern Auth is replacing Basic Auth and nothing can be done to stop it. So, to ensure an Exchange Online migration goes smoothly, IT professionals should consider the following:

Prepare ahead of time. If you are planning a mailbox migration and have not done one since Microsoft turned off Basic Auth, allow yourself additional time and make sure your Source and Destination are where they need to be. Be aware of how much data needs to be moved and where, who needs access to the data, and what tools you need for a successful migration.

If you are planning a mailbox migration and have not done one since Microsoft turned off Basic Auth, allow yourself additional time and make sure your Source and Destination are where they need to be. Be aware of how much data needs to be moved and where, who needs access to the data, and what tools you need for a successful migration. Do your due diligence. Understanding the scope of a migration is integral to the process. Conduct high-level analysis of the Source and Destination to understand who will be directly affected by the process and how the migration can impact the past, present and future of a business.

Understanding the scope of a migration is integral to the process. Conduct high-level analysis of the Source and Destination to understand who will be directly affected by the process and how the migration can impact the past, present and future of a business. Adopt the correct tools. Not all migration tools support Modern Auth. Because of this, some tools are going to disappear during this transitional period. The technical debt for some solutions is so large that companies will see it as too great an expense, causing them to cut their losses and move on from those tools. This will cause IT professionals to look elsewhere for migration solutions that support Modern Auth.

IT professionals should re-evaluate their current licenses and double-check that their solutions support Modern Auth. If they don’t, professionals should research and adopt a migration tool that does. By adopting a migration tool that supports Modern Auth, IT professionals can avoid major setbacks during a migration. When migrating certain data, it’s possible that the new destination won’t accept the data, causing issues. IT professionals should ensure Modern Auth is deployed on both ends of the migration and that the migration tool being used is able to connect to both the Source and Destination.

Plan for problems and how to solve them. Anticipate problems and understand how to solve them when they arise. With any migration, problems can pop up that damage the migration. If you find that your tools are not working properly during or after a migration, contact your Microsoft license dealer to help solve the issue.

Keep software up to date

Updated software is essential for any migration. Admins that do not continually update their systems to the newest patches and versions often find themselves without options. Older versions of software depreciate and are no longer supported. This is sometimes the case when admins are using unsupported versions of software and need to revert to older technologies to get them to work. The most sensible path is to keep your software updated to versions with vendor support.

Execute smooth Exchange Online migrations

These steps will help IT professionals execute a smooth and efficient Exchange Online migration during this transition to Modern Auth. Whether it’s during a merger and acquisition or the move from on-prem to the cloud, secure migrations are essential for business. With Modern Auth, IT professionals can ensure their Exchange Online migrations are completed securely.

Image credit: goodluz / Shutterstock

Stacey Farrar is a product marketing manager at BitTitan, where he oversees go-to-market strategy and product messaging for MigrationWiz. His areas of expertise include cloud automation, SaaS, product marketing and management, digital marketing, customer engagement, and business development.