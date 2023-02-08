Windows 7's and 8.1's end of support is a massive chance for underdogs like Mozilla

No Comments

Last month, Microsoft ended support for its Windows 7 and 8.1 operating systems officially. Windows 7 was kept alive by the company for business and Enterprise customers for the past three years through an Extended Security Updates program, but that ran out on the same day as support for Windows 8.1 ended.

Google and Microsoft announced that their browsers, Chrome and Edge, would not support both operating systems after support end. Chrome 109 and Edge 109, released in January 2023, are the last supported versions. The next stable versions, scheduled for a release in early February 2023, won’t support Windows 7 or 8.1 anymore.

Other browser makers have not made up their minds yet. Mozilla started a topic on the official bug tracking website three years ago, but the organization is undecided up to this day.

Advertisement

Statcounter, a usage tracking service, has Windows 7 listed with 9.62 percent of the Windows market. Windows 8.1 is listed with 2.31 percent and Windows 8 with 0.62 percent. Chrome and Microsoft Edge lost those 12 percent with the announcement. While Chrome and Edge 109 will continue to work after the two companies end support, they won’t receive security or feature updates anymore.

Mozilla, and other smaller makers of browsers, could try and capture that audience by extending support for Windows 7 and 8.1. The move would reduce Chrome’s dominance in the browser market and improve the standing of smaller browsers.

While support can’t be guaranteed forever, companies may want to consider extending support until at least 2024. Mozilla could do this by ensuring that the next major Firefox ESR release, which will be released in the middle of 2023, will support the two out-of-support operating systems. This would ensure support until mid 2024 and give users and companies a valid reason to keep on using Firefox or migrate from Chrome or Edge to the browser.

It is unclear whether smaller Chromium-based browser makers, such as Opera, Vivaldi or Brave, will have the means to continue support for Windows 7 or 8.1. They too could benefit from Google’s and Microsoft’s decision to end support early.

There are disadvantages to continue support for an operating system that is no longer supported officially. Focusing on Windows 10 and newer could improve overall security of a browser, support requests would drop, code created specifically for older browsers could be removed, and development would be more streamlined because of that.

One has to weight the advantages of ending support against the benefits of continuing support. In best case, millions of Chrome and Edge users, who still use Windows 7 and 8.1, would migrate once they realize that the browsers are not secure anymore. It would certainly require promotions to inform these users about the fact.

Photo Credit: Kiselev Andrey Valerevich / Shutterstock

'Windows 7’s and 8.1’s end of support is a massive chance for underdogs like Mozilla' first appeared in Weekly Tech Insights, a free weekly newsletter that you can sign up to here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

2023: Zero Trust authentication is on the horizon

Windows 7's and 8.1's end of support is a massive chance for underdogs like Mozilla

Bring on the bloat! Microsoft adds Adobe Acrobat PDF technology to its Edge browser

Transmission 4.0 promises more efficient performance, support for BitTorrent v2 and hybrid torrents

Get 'Microsoft 365 For Dummies' ($18 value) for FREE!

Rise in unmanaged devices increases risk

Three-quarters of organizations experience successful email-borne attacks

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is pestering Windows 10 users with an incredibly deceptive Windows 11 upgrade nag screen

37 Comments

tiny11 massively shrinks Windows 11, slashes system requirements and eliminates the need for TPM

14 Comments

Full-screen Microsoft 365 trial offer is blocking access to the Windows 10 desktop

12 Comments

Elon Musk responds to criticism of shuttering free Twitter API access by offering free, write-only access to 'bots providing good content that is free'

7 Comments

Netflix hides information about account sharing crackdown after details were spotted in its Help Center

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.