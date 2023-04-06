What are the top 5 tools to effectively combat fake news?

When we’re going about our days -- ingesting media from a mountain of different sources -- it is always possible that the information we come across, be it in print, radio, or on the internet, may not be accurate. False information has been around since the beginning of time, but due to the ever-present online world, we are now more likely to consume content that is distorted or fabricated unintentionally.

People are used to having their thoughts shaped by the material they come across online, for example, through influencer marketing or celebrity endorsements. Even if facts don't back up these opinions, they still have a significant impact, and a lot of false news is created to evoke strong emotions. Therefore, it is essential that we take a moment to check if what we have read or heard is true when our feelings are affected.

A study conducted by Oxford University back in 2019 revealed that there were active disinformation campaigns in 70 countries, including Russia, China, Vietnam, and Guatemala. This is a natural consequence of the digital age, as AI technologies and social media platforms have become effective tools for propagating false information and prejudice.

Even the two most recent United States presidential elections were blighted by misinformative and biased reports, and It is likely that this trend will continue in the years to come. Moreover, financial markets have been susceptible to temporary manipulation due to the spread of misleading information and bias, leading to increased political tension.

So how do we go about solving these issues? Well, luckily there are several tools that aim to rid the world of bias and fake news. Let’s dive into them.

Factmata: This is an AI-powered fact-checking platform that uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to identify false information and propaganda in news articles and social media posts.

For example, if Factmata's text-reading software encounters a statement relating to immigration or employment, a small window displaying a link to the corresponding official government statistic would appear next to the text, similar to a real-time footnote.

Through their research, Factmata discovered that a lot of content had too many subtle details, and ultimately, while an AI system is much more capable of uncovering activities and trends, or what the company refers to as narratives, a human is still needed to know which of these are significant and which are false alarms.

Nooz.ai by NT Connect: This is a bias analysis app that uses AI to study news articles and detect potential biases based on political leanings, sentiment, and source credibility, aiming for a more balanced perspective on current events.

The product focuses on four key areas: Revision Analysis, allowing readers to explore the development of a news story and its effects on opinion and sentiment; Opinion Analysis, aiding readers in identifying personal opinions and beliefs in a journalist's writing; Sentiment Analysis, helping readers gauge the journalist's attitude towards the news or the topic discussed; and Propaganda Analysis, detecting potential disinformation by recognizing up to eighteen persuasive techniques.

NewsGuard: A browser extension that evaluates the trustworthiness and reliability of news sources by using machine learning algorithms to analyze websites and provide a rating for them based on certain criteria.

NewsGuard was pivotal in a recent study which discovered that from August 2020 to January 2021, news sources known for spreading misinformation received six times more likes, shares, and interactions on the platform compared to reliable news sources, such as CNN or the World Health Organization. Additionally, NewsGuard analysis into AI chatbots recently revealed that ChatGPT-4 is more likely to produce misinformation and is more convincing than ChatGPT-3.5.

AllSides: A news aggregator and bias rating platform that rates each source's bias using a patented methodology. Users can filter articles by bias rating and political leaning, and can also submit articles for review.

The MultiPartisan Media Bias Ratings System provides a contrast of news coverage from different sides of the media; their Red Blue Dictionary serves as a "translator" for political opposites to aid in understanding one another's perspectives; and the Balanced Search Engine and Aggregation Service offers multiple perspectives on news and issues from across the political spectrum -- a place where many sources often fail to reach.

The AllSides Media Bias Meter assigns each media outlet or writer a rating of Left, Lean Left, Center, Lean Right, or Right, as well as a numerical score.

Factcheck.org: Many independent journalists have taken it upon themselves to combat hoaxes and false claims by creating their own NGOs, websites, and more. An example of this is Factcheck.org, which specializes in U.S politics. Additionally, the International Fact Checking Network provides a plethora of resources and training for journalists and human rights defenders. journalists are combating hoaxes and false claims by creating their own NGOs, websites, and other initiatives. Factcheck.org, which specializes in U.S. politics, is a prime example.

Aside from the tools listed above, coordination between technology companies, civil society, factcheckers, and academic institutions is an essential component in the battle against disinformation. Moreover, strategic communication is a valuable asset when attempting to counteract false news, and requires a multifaceted strategy. Disinformation initiatives are not just limited to the propagation of untrue stories, but often involve the creation of a deceptive narrative.

Image credit: Mega Pixel / Shutterstock

Garry Paxinos is CTO at NT Connect. He is an AI expert with years of experience developing AI apps that recognize bias.