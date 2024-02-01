There is a new PowerToys utility on the way to bring a new File Actions menu to Windows 11

Microsoft's PowerToys collection keeps on going from strength to strength, and there is always great interest in updates as users look forward to exploring what's been added. New releases come fairly swiftly, and today we're given a nice glimpse into the future as one of the developers reveals something currently being worked on.

So what does the crystal ball reveal? There is a new module in the pipeline that will add a new File Actions entry to the Windows 10 and Windows 11 context menu. From here you'll be able to choose from various actions to perform on your selected files, such creating a new folder containing the currently selected file, generating a Checksum, and numerous other options.

See also:

Unsurprisingly, the menu is going to include links to other PowerToys modules -- such as the ability to rename files, resize images and so on -- but there are also new options to look forward to. Screenshots give an idea of what to expect, and there is a shout out for suggestions for other ideas.

Over on X, Aaron Junker made a call for requests for other inclusions in the menu as well:

Saving hashes allows you to choose if you want to save the hashes to one single file or if you want to save the hashes to multiple files, each one containing one hash.#dev #windows #mvpbuzz @windowsdev @WindowsDocs @MSWindowsITPro @window @msdev_ch @msdev pic.twitter.com/Oyj5TUQeh8 — Aaron Junker (@theredcuber) January 31, 2024

Over on Reddit, the same developer made a similar post, but revealed a potential name: the File Actions menu.

Responding to ideas on Twitter, Junker pointed out that this new PowerToys module should not be regarded as a way to edit the context menu, but as an entirely separate menu:

This menu is more of a standalone menu invoked with a shortcut. Windows 11 menu is very limited, you can't add cascading menus and this many items would slow it down drastically. — Aaron Junker (@theredcuber) February 1, 2024

The timeline for development and release is not yet known, but we'll keep an eye on things.