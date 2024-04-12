Build 2024: Microsoft plans to enhance PowerToys with new AI tools

Artificial intelligence is just about impossible to avoid, and not content with packing Windows with AI-powered features, Microsoft is doing the same with PowerToys.

Details are currently a little thin on the ground, but the popular collection of utilities is due to gain a new module called Advanced Paste. Microsoft has not yet revealed much about the upcoming tool, but the schedule of events for next month's Build conference includes a session called "PowerToys Advanced Paste with Local AI".

Build 2024 is taking place online and in Seattle from May 21 to 23, and this year there is a heavy focus on AI. The tagline for the event is: "Join Microsoft Build to grow your skills in topics like building copilots, generative AI, securing applications, cloud platforms, low-code, and more to unleash your creativity with the power of AI".

When it comes to the yet-to-be release Advanced Paste PowerToys module, a session listing invites attendee to:

Learn how PowerToys leverages AI through the use of AI backed APIs and on device ML models to power the new Advanced Paste feature.

This is the first time Microsoft has used AI in PowerToys, but it is unlikely to be the last.

Over on X, serial leaker WalkingCat posted a query about PowerToys Advanced Paste which elicited a response from Microsoft developer Clint Rutkas:

PowerToys will introduce a new feature at Build. @craigaloewen and @metulev will be chatting about the what it does and the thought process behind it



It is pretty neat and would love the community feedback on it. 😊 — Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) April 10, 2024

Apart from this, Microsoft is revealing nothing about the utility, but watch this space to learn more and find out the moment it is made available to try out.