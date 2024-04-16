New, higher pricing for Microsoft Dynamics 365 kicks in in October

Microsoft building logo

Users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 have larger bills on the horizon. Microsoft has just announced the first price increase in over half a decade, with leaps of between 10 and 16 percent.

As well as pointing to the period of time that has elapsed since the last increase, Microsoft justifies the upcoming hike by stressing how Dynamics 365 has transformed CRM and ERP . New pricing comes into effect in October.

In a blog post, Microsoft says: "Today, we're announcing the first pricing update for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in more than five years. Since our last pricing update, Dynamics 365 has transformed customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes with connected applications across lines of business -- from marketing, sales, customer and field service, to finance, operations, and supply chain -- and each year, we release hundreds of new features and enhancements designed to help people work smarter, reclaim time, and collaborate seamlessly.   

The company goes on to say:

While a lot has changed in the world in the last five years, our vision has stayed true: ensuring the Dynamics 365 experience helps organizations adapt to change and proactively transform their business. We have delivered on this through innovations that have helped organizations supercharge customer experiences with AI-powered, real-time customer insights for marketers, sellers, and service agents; as well as by optimizing operations and mission-critical processes with data insights, supply chain visibility, and end-to-end automation of financial processes. And today, we are seeing organizations of all sizes across industries benefit from Microsoft Copilot in Dynamics 365.

As we look ahead, our commitment to our customers is to continue to offer the most value and highest return on your investment in business applications, helping to fuel digital transformation.

The full list of update pricing looks like this:

Product Price before October 1, 2024 Price as of October 1, 2024
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise $95 $105 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Device $145 $160 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Premium $135 $150 
Microsoft Microsoft Relationship Sales$162 $177 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Enterprise $95 $105 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Device $145 $160 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service $95 $105 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Device $145 $160 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance $180 $210 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management $180 $210 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce $180 $210 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources $120 $135 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations $120 $135 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Operations – Device $75 $85 

More details are available here.

Image credit: Walter_Cicchetti / depositphotos

