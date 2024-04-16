New, higher pricing for Microsoft Dynamics 365 kicks in in October
Users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 have larger bills on the horizon. Microsoft has just announced the first price increase in over half a decade, with leaps of between 10 and 16 percent.
As well as pointing to the period of time that has elapsed since the last increase, Microsoft justifies the upcoming hike by stressing how Dynamics 365 has transformed CRM and ERP . New pricing comes into effect in October.
See also:
- More people can now upgrade to Windows 11 after Microsoft lifts Intel Smart Sound Technology compatibility block
- Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US
- Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings
In a blog post, Microsoft says: "Today, we're announcing the first pricing update for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in more than five years. Since our last pricing update, Dynamics 365 has transformed customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes with connected applications across lines of business -- from marketing, sales, customer and field service, to finance, operations, and supply chain -- and each year, we release hundreds of new features and enhancements designed to help people work smarter, reclaim time, and collaborate seamlessly.
The company goes on to say:
While a lot has changed in the world in the last five years, our vision has stayed true: ensuring the Dynamics 365 experience helps organizations adapt to change and proactively transform their business. We have delivered on this through innovations that have helped organizations supercharge customer experiences with AI-powered, real-time customer insights for marketers, sellers, and service agents; as well as by optimizing operations and mission-critical processes with data insights, supply chain visibility, and end-to-end automation of financial processes. And today, we are seeing organizations of all sizes across industries benefit from Microsoft Copilot in Dynamics 365.
As we look ahead, our commitment to our customers is to continue to offer the most value and highest return on your investment in business applications, helping to fuel digital transformation.
The full list of update pricing looks like this:
|Product
|Price before October 1, 2024
|Price as of October 1, 2024
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise
|$95
|$105
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Device
|$145
|$160
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Premium
|$135
|$150
|Microsoft Microsoft Relationship Sales
|$162
|$177
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Enterprise
|$95
|$105
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Device
|$145
|$160
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
|$95
|$105
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Device
|$145
|$160
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
|$180
|$210
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management
|$180
|$210
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
|$180
|$210
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources
|$120
|$135
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
|$120
|$135
|Microsoft Dynamics 365 Operations – Device
|$75
|$85
More details are available here.
Image credit: Walter_Cicchetti / depositphotos