Microsoft releases KB5041587 update for Windows 11, improving Windows Share, Narrator and Voice Access, but failing to address Linux dual boot issues

Microsoft has a released a preview of next month's update for Windows 11. The release of the KB5041587 update introduces the ability to share content to an Android device from the Windows Share window assuming the handset has been paired with Windows 11.

For some users there are security improvements to the Widgets Board, while everyone is getting updated and improved Voice Access and Narrator features. What the release fails to do, however, is fix the problems users started to face with dual-booting Linux after installing the August security updates.

See also:

As KB5041587 is a preview update, it does not contain security fixes and it is an optional install for users of Windows 11 22H2 and 23H2. In addition to the improvements to Windows Share for Android users, Microsoft has added new options and features to Voice access: "You can now dictate the characters that you spell at a faster speed. You also have more editing options for the commands that select, delete, and move within text".

Also updated is Narrator:

This update makes scan mode respond quicker. This is especially helpful when you use Microsoft Edge and read large documents. To use scan mode, you must turn on Narrator first (Windows logo key + Ctrl + Enter). Then, turn on scan mode by pressing Caps lock + Spacebar during a Narrator session.

There are lots of fixes for issues in Explorer, particularly those relating to Windows focus problems. When it comes to the Widgets Board, Microsoft says:

We are rolling out an update to the Widgets Board to improve security and the APIs for creating widgets and feeds for users in EEA regions. As part of this update, the Microsoft Start Experiences app will power the Microsoft Start widget and feed experiences. Also, as part of this update, some existing widgets will be removed and others will be modified, temporarily affecting their functionality. This update sets the foundation for new widgets and other features in development, set to roll out soon.

The problem relating to dual-booting Windows 11 and various Linux distros was introduced by the August security updates released earlier in the month, and it is yet to be properly addressed. Explaining the problem, Microsoft says:

After installing this security update, you might face issues with booting Linux if you have enabled the dual-boot setup for Windows and Linux in your device. Resulting from this issue, your device might fail to boot Linux and show the error message “Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation.” The August 2024 Windows security update applies a Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) setting to devices that run Windows to block old, vulnerable boot managers. This SBAT update will not be applied to devices where dual booting is detected. On some devices, the dual-boot detection did not detect some customized methods of dual-booting and applied the SBAT value when it should not have been applied.

Although Microsoft is yet to provide a proper fix for the Linux dual-booting problems, the company has provided a workaround. Details of what you can do can be found here.

If you are interested in trying out the KB5041587 update, you can download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking for optional updates in Settings.

Image credit: Sai Pee / Dreamstime.com