The increasing priority of security in data management

Data security has become a top concern for businesses across all industries. As organizations accumulate and leverage vast amounts of data to drive decision-making, the need to safeguard that information from both internal and external threats is more important than ever.

For companies managing sensitive customer information, intellectual property, or proprietary business insights, data security is no longer a negotiable priority -- it’s a critical component in strengthening your overall security strategy.

Data breaches and security vulnerabilities are not just IT problems, they also have the potential to impact a company’s brand reputation, and erode customer trust. With this growing awareness, data management strategies must make security a non-negotiable imperative.

Protecting Data

Data, one of the most valuable assets a company possesses, is used for everything from improving customer service and revealing purchasing trends to optimizing operations and forecasting challenges. However, our reliance on data analytics can pose security risks.

When the volume and velocity of our data increases, so do potential perils associated with its storage, transmission, and use. Data security threats have grown increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, according to Deloitte’s 2023 Global Future of Cyber Survey, which found 91 percent of organizations reporting at least one cyber incident or breach.

As data flows through various systems, applications, and devices, it becomes more vulnerable to breaches, hacks, and unauthorized access. Each touchpoint -- whether it's during data collection, storage, transmission, or analysis—represents a potential risk for exposure.

Without secure practices at every stage, data can be compromised, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and legal penalties. Regulatory requirements like GDPR and CCPA have also made it imperative for organizations to rigorously protect data, and ensure privacy and security. Therefore, a comprehensive approach to data management must include stringent security measures to safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data.

To elevate your data security strategy, focus on these critical pillars:

Fortify physical security of servers and user devices to prevent unauthorized access.

Implement robust access management protocols, ensuring only the right individuals can reach sensitive data.

Ensure application security and timely patching, safeguarding against vulnerabilities.

Prioritize backups, guaranteeing data recovery in the face of unexpected incidents.

Empower your team through continuous employee education, turning every staff member into a security asset.

Enhance network and endpoint monitoring, applying stringent controls to detect and neutralize threats in real time.

Together, these facets create a multi-layered defense that mitigates risks and strengthens your overall security.

The Role of Secure Data Management Platforms

Data management platforms like Slingshot, are increasingly at the forefront of the data revolution. Effective data management is about more than collection and accessibility -- it’s about protecting that data with the highest standards of security.

By integrating advanced encryption, role-based access controls, and real-time monitoring into the fabric of data management solutions, data handling becomes more secure. A single platform that not only allows teams to collaborate efficiently on data-driven insights but also ensures that sensitive information is protected from unauthorized access is your best bet for keeping data secure.

Embedding Security into the Development Process

As more organizations shift toward rapid application development, the role of security in development cycles is also evolving. App developers are no longer building software safety features as an afterthought -- they’re integrating them into every stage of the development process. Low-code platforms like App Builder make it easy to build secure applications from the ground up, embedding data protection measures directly into the app’s architecture. For developers working with popular frameworks like Angular, App Builder ensures that data security doesn’t come at the cost of speed or flexibility.

The Future of Data Security

The increasing complexity of data environments and the growing sophistication of cyber threats will drive businesses to adopt a proactive approach to data security, with a focus on continuous monitoring, risk assessment, and the use of technologies like AI to detect and respond to potential threats in real-time.

Businesses must stay ahead of evolving cyber threats by not only securing their data but also anticipate vulnerabilities before they become critical. Protecting data is no longer just a defensive measure -- it's a proactive strategy that safeguards the company’s reputation, customer trust, and long-term success.

Casey Ciniello is Reveal and Slingshot Senior Product Manager, Infragistics, She holds a BA in mathematics and an MBA, bringing a data analytics and business perspective to Infragistics over the past decade. Casey is the Senior Product Manager for the Slingshot digital workplace platform and the Reveal embedded analytics software. She is instrumental in Infragistics product development, market analysis and product go-to-market strategy.