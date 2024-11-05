The coming of 6G poses new IoT security vulnerabilities

A growing challenge for 6G wireless development involves the potential for unexpected cybersecurity vulnerabilities. This is especially true given the growing set of Internet of Things (IoT) use cases with complexities such as connected cars, smart cities, and even satellite-based (non-terrestrial networks (NTN) IoT. The expanding security threat surface is particularly concerning due to its novelty and the lack of thorough testing by researchers.

IoT vulnerabilities themselves are nothing new. We have seen the hacking of home doorbell cameras since the advent of 4G. However, that problem has less to do with wireless standards than with homeowners making poor decisions about how to manage device passwords.

The 6G wireless communication network will be the successor to 5G, and it is expected that the initial launch will be in 2030. According to Statista, the number of IoT devices worldwide is projected to exceed 32.1 billion by 2030, with continued growth expected beyond that.

Due to the complexity of 6G, its implementation is likely to introduce new vulnerabilities some of which will be impossible to predict. The weaknesses that we cannot yet foresee will involve many nuances of the new architecture, oversights in the standards, and countless innovative use cases. This is why stringent technical protections, robust encryption techniques, and stronger regulations and safety standards will be critical to ensure the safe collection and transmission of private information.

Some Exotic 6G Threats Are Not So Far-Fetched

Two drivers will complicate the cybersecurity landscape as we move into 6G. First, new technology implementations are always targeted by malefactors, given their novelty and lack of technical maturity. Second, 6G will soon expand the use cases well beyond email, social media, entertainment, and even those new to 5G thus driving further growth in the threat surface of these networks.

Expanding the use cases to a wider range of industries, combined with expanding those use cases into more examples of mission-critical applications, means the system will be used for applications previously not in the domain of mobile commercial wireless. These new applications offer opportunities to malefactors to take advantage of the combination of new technology, new applications of that technology, and sometimes unwitting users. Thus, further enlarging the threat surface. Despite the apparent security benefits of a cellular link, the use of a mobile client presents interesting opportunities for the bad actors to leverage new vulnerabilities. The security implications for this shifting mobility environment are significant because, for example, the network system knows where your phone or device is located and has some degree of history for how it has been moving. This has security ramifications even when the user of the device remains anonymous.

Powerful new IoT applications will be used to improve roadway traffic flows by supporting autonomous taxi and bus services in congested cities. However, examples of 6G criminality could include using vulnerabilities to track someone’s identity or physical location simultaneously with their online behavior -- information that can be leveraged by threat actors in nefarious ways. Such attack strategies are admittedly clever for the bad guys, but the risks are dangerous for everyone else. Cyber researchers view these developments as a worrying problem, but many people remain unaware of these dangers.

New IoT Network Complexity Requires AI-Based Security

6G will be differentiated from 5G based on its enhanced scalability, greater use of the radio spectrum, and dynamic access to different connection types. Dynamic access will allow connected devices to use multiple connections at once, such as Wi-Fi and cellular. Limiting dropped connections in this way will be crucial for such advanced technologies as drones and robots.

However, the tremendous benefits from 6G wireless standards for communications and technology will incur some downsides, whether for telehealth services, cooperative robotics in industrial applications, or satellite-based IoT devices orbiting Earth. Manufacturing and logistics industries will drive greater efficiency as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning engines discover network trends and paths undetected by humans, speeding up production processes and supply chains. 6G will also support cooperative robotics for industrial applications, but such autonomous integration between machines could introduce further entry points for attackers.

The foundation for 6G network security will be built on platforms for AI, machine learning, enhanced edge computing, and quantum cryptography techniques. Next-generation forms of authentication, encryption, access control, and malicious activity detection will be needed to meet the explosive demands of 6G data traffic. For example, one application of AI is quite relevant here since that technology is quite good at detecting phenomena that are out of the ordinary -- such as malicious behavior.

Broad Coalition Teams Up to Strengthen 6G Security

The rollout of 6G for mobile technology will be essential for such vital industries as aerospace, agriculture, defense, education, healthcare, manufacturing, media, energy, and transportation. As the developers of 6G, we have our work cut out for us to ensure that security is a key facet of how 6G is standardized, implemented, maintained, and used. Keysight is playing an active role by providing IoT security assessments to attack connected devices and root out any known or unknown attack vectors.

Government labs, standards bodies, and other industry groups are also working hard to develop new 6G security frameworks. Telecom industry organizations, government agencies, and international consortia have partnered to support the Next G Alliance (NGA) for increased testing of 6G security models. The NGA was launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) as an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the coming decade through private-sector-led efforts.

The group’s initial focus is on pre-standardization activities in 6G to ensure North American leadership in mobile technology, with the intent to strengthen the region’s economy. Through this collaboration, industry groups expect to develop better security standards and build new frameworks to protect IoT users during the coming wave of 6G adoption.

Image Credit: Daniil Peshkov / Dreamstime.com

Marie Hattar is Chief Marketing Officer, Keysight Technologies.