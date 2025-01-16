Microsoft confirms strange ‘some settings are managed by your administrator’ BitLocker error

Microsoft logo in front of buildings

If you’ve got BitLocker enabled on your computer and you’re seeing unexpected error messages, you can take some comfort in knowing that you are not alone -- and also that Microsoft is aware of the issue.

The problem affects some systems with TPMs (Trusted Platform Module), and it results in a message being displayed that reads: “For your security, some settings are managed by your administrator”.

Although Microsoft is yet to reveal the cause of the issue, or give details of a workaround, the fact that it has acknowledged the problem and is looking into it is somewhat reassuring.

In a support document about the BitLocker issue, Microsoft says:

After you enable BitLocker on a PC that is an unmanaged device or that uses the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), you might receive the following message:

For your security, some settings are managed by your administrator.

For example, you might unexpectedly see the message in the BitLocker control panel and some other places in Windows.

Just when a fix will be made available is not yet clear, but Microsoft says that it is “working on a resolution and will provide more information when it is available”.

