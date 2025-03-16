Hate Copilot? Microsoft just released a Windows update that erroneously deletes the AI assistant

The words 'known issues' in relation to updates for Windows are enough to strike fear into even the most hardened computer users. Microsoft is certainly no stranger to releasing updates that have problems -- or, if you want to be kind, unintended consequences. The latest SNAFU, however, is likely to please a lot of people.

With the release of the KB5053598 update for Windows 11 a few days ago, Microsoft has acknowledged that for some people it kills off Copilot. While the company refers to this as the app being "unintentionally uninstalled", this is a mistake that could have many fans.

See also:

The March update for Windows 11 was already known to have issues with Roblox that made it impossible to download the game from the Microsoft Store. Another known issue means that system with “certain Citrix components installed” may not be able to complete the installation of the January 2025 Windows security update.

Both of these are somewhat irritating for anyone affected.

But things may be different with the Copilot issue that was acknowledged later. In the release notes for the KB5053598 update, Microsoft advises people that the loved and loathed AI assistant may be deleted by the update:

Applies to: All Users. Symptoms We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar. Note: This issue has not been observed with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app. Workaround Microsoft is working on a resolution to address this issue. In the meantime, affected users can reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and manually pin it to the taskbar.

Microsoft provides the workaround and says it will be fixing the 'problem' soon, but the chances are that there are a decent percentage of Windows 11 users that will be happy to see the back of Copilot.

Image credit: Simon Lehmann / Dreamstime.com