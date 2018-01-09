Get 'Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line' ($32 value) FREE for a limited time

Say goodbye to unproductive Linux habits and switch to the express lane with Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line from Packt Publishing.

Websites, online services, databases, and pretty much every other computer that offers public services runs on Linux. With such a broad usage, the demand for Linux specialists is ever growing. Through this book, you will improve your terminal productivity by seeing how to use different tools.

What You Will Learn:

Optimize the power of Guake by integrating it with ClipIt

Deep dive into the workings of the console editor -- Vim

Explore the advanced concepts and best practices of shell scripting

Edit large amounts of data quickly using Sed

Use pipes and subshells to create customized commands

Get to know how you can speed up the software development and make the terminal a handy companion

Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line usually retails for $32, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on January 18, so act fast.