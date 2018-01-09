Get 'Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line' ($32 value) FREE for a limited time

1 Comment

Say goodbye to unproductive Linux habits and switch to the express lane with Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line from Packt Publishing.

Websites, online services, databases, and pretty much every other computer that offers public services runs on Linux. With such a broad usage, the demand for Linux specialists is ever growing. Through this book, you will improve your terminal productivity by seeing how to use different tools.

What You Will Learn:

  • Optimize the power of Guake by integrating it with ClipIt
  • Deep dive into the workings of the console editor -- Vim
  • Explore the advanced concepts and best practices of shell scripting
  • Edit large amounts of data quickly using Sed
  • Use pipes and subshells to create customized commands
  • Get to know how you can speed up the software development and make the terminal a handy companion

Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line usually retails for $32, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download Now button.

The offer expires on January 18, so act fast.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cloud workloads at risk from compliance, security and management failings

WPA3 will boost Wi-Fi security and privacy

French prosecutors investigate Apple over 'planned obsolescence' of iPhones

New tool helps enterprises root out shadow IT

Get 'Working with Linux -- Quick Hacks for the Command Line' ($32 value) FREE for a limited time

Xposed Framework beta adds support for Android Oreo

Microsoft pausing the rollout of Spectre and Meltdown patches to AMD systems

Most Commented Stories

This is your last chance to get Windows 10 for free [Update: The offer has been extended]

295 Comments

You can still get Windows 10 for free -- for now at least

163 Comments

Twitter won't ban Donald Trump because he's special

138 Comments

Microsoft issues an emergency fix for Windows 10 to address processor bug

136 Comments

Warning: Microsoft's Meltdown and Spectre patch is bricking some AMD PCs

108 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.