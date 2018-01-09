Xposed Framework beta adds support for Android Oreo

A new beta of the Android tweaking tool Xposed Framework has been released. The big news is that the release brings support for Oreo, something of a surprise considering how recently Google pushed the latest version of its mobile operating system out of the door.

The latest Xposed Framework release comes mere months after Nougat support was added. While the Oreo-supporting release will be welcomed by mobile tweakers, the developer says it should be treated as a beta, and may be buggy.

You'll need to have rooted your phone to take advantage of Xposed Framework, but, once installed, you'll have access to a whole new world of tweaking and customization. It's worth noting that many existing modules will need to be updated to work properly with the latest beta, so your old favorites may not yet work.

To get started, you'll first need to grab the Xposed Framework installer -- it's available as an attachment to a post in the XDA Developers forum. Next, you'll need to download the Xposed Framework zip file that is related to the version of Oreo you have: