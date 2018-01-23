New solution delivers optimized remote monitoring and management

No Comments

Remote offices and decentralization, plus outsourcing, often mean it isn't feasible to have a technician always on site to solve IT problems.

This means many organizations turn to remote management and monitoring of systems and a leader in this field Kaseya is launching its second generation solution aimed at managed service providers and mid-sized companies.

Kaseya VSA 9.5 includes support for Microsoft PowerShell to allow remote scripting, plus enhanced file management to allow remote upload or download of multiple files and whole directories from a single interface.

It also integrates with Kaseya's customer service ticket system and its cloud backup solution to allow streamlined operation. There's API access to allow MSPs to customize their offerings to customers, plus other vendors' solutions can be integrated with VSA's open platform to provide single pane access.

"In addition to keeping a pulse on evolving industry needs, we pride ourselves on listening closely to customer feedback to help guide the direction of Kaseya's products. Our worldwide users are experts in knowing the types of product features and updates that will improve service delivery to their end users," says Mike Puglia, chief product officer at Kaseya. "Our customers want an RMM solution that they trust to evolve with them to improve their overall IT experience and help them grow their businesses. VSA delivers."

You can find more information and request a free trial of VSA on the Kaseya website.

Photo Credit:  Korn/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TVAddons launches new GitHub Browser to deliver Kodi addons

Facebook to roll out new privacy tools ahead of European GDPR laws

Fewer than five percent of enterprise apps will move to the cloud in 2018

Crypto exchange bitFlyer lands in Europe

State-sponsored attacks expected to dominate 2018 threat landscape

Apple's HomePod launches February 9 for $349

Organizations could face up to $19 billion in losses if a cloud provider is hacked

Most Commented Stories

Firefox: Windows 7 way more popular than Windows 10

208 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

74 Comments

Apple plans to invest $350 billion in the US economy in the next 5 years

52 Comments

Microsoft releases confusing patches for AMD systems bricked by Meltdown and Spectre fixes

46 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

38 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.