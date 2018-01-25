Shippable opens up OS support for DevOps teams

No Comments

DevOps

Most CI and DevOps vendors are focused on Linux-based applications, which means supporting Windows or iOS requires multiple platforms, or managing their own instances of Jenkins. This can lead to an inefficient, expensive and inconsistent experience.

Automation platform Shippable is addressing this issue with the launch of support for applications built on Mac OS X, iOS, and Windows, plus new analytics tools.

"Shippable is a consistent DevOps platform across all types of applications, regardless of tools, architecture, language used to develop or deployment target used to run," says CEO Avi Cavale. "With today's release we have expanded beyond Ubuntu-based applications to bring CI and DevOps to mobile and Windows developers. We are excited to work with enterprises to standardize automation efforts across their application portfolios."

As well as multi-OS support, Shippable is announcing an analytics add-on that will enable teams to measure and mature their DevOps processes. They will allow reporting on development velocity for various components or teams, code quality trends over time, and anomalies in the workflow, such when a feature is ‘stuck’ and not making expected progress.

"Shippable already offers the ability to automate individual tasks and easily and seamlessly connect them into workflows with visibility, trace and audit capability across all teams and tools," says Shippable's VP product management, Manisha Sahasrabudhe. "Our analytics add-on will help organizations mature to the next stage by measuring their DevOps efficiency and easily identifying bottlenecks. We want to empower teams with the data required to optimize processes and accelerate release cycles. Now that we have added analytics, we will start looking at using AI to accelerate continuous improvement."

The Shippable platform is available on-premises or in the cloud and you can find out more on the company's website.

Image credit: tkemot / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

UK should lead the world in safe, ethical AI

Fall Creators Update on nearly 75 percent of all Windows 10 PCs

Shippable opens up OS support for DevOps teams

Data threats are the new reality as organizations embrace transformative technologies

How secure are your documents?

Record ransomware volumes seen in 2017

Chuwi LapBook Air 14.1 has a cool design, but quality is lagging [Review]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft announces additional improvements to Windows 10 privacy

185 Comments

Intel: Meltdown and Spectre bugs also affect Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake systems

74 Comments

Apple's HomePod launches February 9 for $349

52 Comments

Net Neutrality is over: Here are three things to know and do

41 Comments

Amazon Go, the AI-powered, checkout-free store, is now open in Seattle

41 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.