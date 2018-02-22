Ericsson launches marketplace to unlock the cellular IoT ecosystem

The IoT marketplace has grown, and is continuing to grow, at a rapid rate and this means developers and service providers have often struggled when it comes to collaboration with other networks and devices.

Communication services company Ericsson is using MWC 2018 to launch a new IoT Accelerator Marketplace aimed at making it easier for service providers to find IoT apps from the global ecosystem.

For application developers and partners it is a window into an IoT ecosystem to connect with service providers through one single platform, exposing global cellular connectivity APIs. It also includes monetization and settlement capabilities to facilitate revenue and billing activities across the ecosystem.

Developers can also benefit from a new market to showcase their offering globally through Ericsson. This will enable app developers to scale their business and at the same time develop applications based on cellular connectivity APIs with added value for enterprises. It will allow them to promote features like fast and automated device and subscription onboarding, higher security, ubiquitous cellular coverage around the world improved for indoor utilization, and superior handling of battery life.

Jeff Travers, head of IoT at Ericsson, says, "The launch of IoT Accelerator Marketplace will unlock the potential for different players in the value chain to deliver value. It is another stepping stone to make 5G a reality by enabling massive adoption of massive IoT. This supports service providers as they seek to expose network connectivity IoT APIs and monetize these assets."

Developers and service providers can request access to the IoT Accelerator Marketplace on the Ericsson website and it will be demonstrated on the company's stand at MWC.

Image credit: Panchenko Vladimir / Shutterstock