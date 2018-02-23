Samsung launches data-saving and privacy-protecting Samsung Max app for Android

Samsung has revealed a new, free Android app -- Samsung Max, which it says is "designed to promote mobile data savings and application privacy management". The app replaces Opera Max and anyone with this app currently installed should find that it automatically updates to Samsung Max.

While Opera Max included a fully-fledged VPN tool, Samsung Max downgrades this to a DNS-masking service. There are, however, other security and privacy options, as well as tools for reducing data usage.

On the privacy side of things, Samsung Max allows for data to be encrypted even when it is being sent over an insecure Wi-Fi network, while tracker blocking ensures that users can keep their online activities to themselves. For anyone with a costly data package -- or for anyone looking to reduce the cost of phone use while abroad -- the app reduces data consumption through a combination of compression and blocking.

Samsung highlights a few of the key features of the app:

Data Saving Mode – Data Saving Mode makes your data plan work harder and go further. In some cases, it can even be used to help you save money on your mobile data plan over time. The feature offers smart advice on which applications are consuming the most data, and constantly scans for data saving opportunities. When possible, it can even actively compress images, videos, music files, and webpages in your apps and browser. Users can also manage data permissions for specific apps and enjoy peace of mind with automatic background data usage blocked for all apps, tailoring data consumption to meet each user's needs.

– Data Saving Mode makes your data plan work harder and go further. In some cases, it can even be used to help you save money on your mobile data plan over time. The feature offers smart advice on which applications are consuming the most data, and constantly scans for data saving opportunities. When possible, it can even actively compress images, videos, music files, and webpages in your apps and browser. Users can also manage data permissions for specific apps and enjoy peace of mind with automatic background data usage blocked for all apps, tailoring data consumption to meet each user's needs. Privacy Protection Mode – Open, untrusted, and unknown Wi-Fi hotspots are secured and protected with one-tap encryption, tracker blocking and a DNS (Domain Name System) masking service. These three features also offer privacy benefits on mobile networks, which enables Samsung Max to offer privacy protection on Mobile or Wi-Fi across all of your apps. This allows users to more securely access the internet from whichever connection is available, helping users stay connected on the go.

Speaking about the new app, Seounghoon Oh, vice president of the Samsung R&D Institute in India says:

All over the world, data has become a commodity, but many plans are simply still too expensive for consumers that want to get the most out of the latest technology built into their devices. With Samsung Max, our users in every corner of the globe now have increased autonomy and control over their data usage and privacy in an era of rising security threats, fraudulent apps and user profiling.

In India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam, the Samsung Max app will come pre-installed on Galaxy A and Galaxy J series smartphones. Users of other Samsung devices -- and people in other parts of the world -- are able to download the app from Google Play.