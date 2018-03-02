Have I Been Pwned is now used by governments to check for data breaches

No Comments

Have I Been Pwned

Over the last few years, the website Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) has given people the chance to check whether their personal data was compromised in any data breaches. Now the site reveals that the UK and Australian governments are using its services to monitor official domains.

That governments should check the site's database for the presence of their own email addresses is perhaps not surprising -- it's used by just about every type of body imaginable. But now the mechanics have been opened up for these two governments.

Troy Hunt, the creator of the site, explains that the service has been tailored to the governments by directing HIBP's commercial model to a particular set of domains. He says: "As of now, all UK government domains are enabled for centralized monitoring by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and all Australian government domains by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC)."

Hunt shared the news on Twitter:

HIBP is not benefiting financially from either government, as Hunt explains:

I've always wanted HIBP to be first and foremost a freely available service for email and verified domain searches and particularly in this industry, it's very easy for financial motives to taint the ethics of how this data is dealt with. To that point, I've made this available to the NCSC and the ACSC without any commercialization whatsoever -- they get it for free.

He goes on to talk about what the governmental offerings means:

For example, the UK government can query any .gov.uk domain on demand and the Aus government can query any .gov.au domain on demand. They can both also query a small handful of whitelisted domains on different TLDs, for example, The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) runs on csiro.au so that domain is whitelisted for the ACSC in addition to the .gov.au TLD. What this means - and this is enormously important - is that the NCSC and ACSC can't turn around and query, say, troyhunt.com. The only access they have is to domains that their people working in those departments could query anyway via the existing free domain search model, we're just consolidating it all into a unified service.

As part of that service, they'll also be using the existing notification service that commercial subscribers have access to. This is a webhook model which calls back into an endpoint the respective governments host. Every time an alias on one of their domains is seen in a new data breach or a paste, the incident is automatically posted to them. It means that within minutes of one of their email addresses being found and loaded into HIBP, they'll know about it. That's really important in terms of giving them the ability to respond quickly and by unifying all those existing one-off domain searches, the respective governments will be able to immediately see when an incident has a potentially broad impact. This can be especially important when you consider data breaches such as Dropbox; many organizations of all kinds suddenly learned that a bunch of their people had cloud storage accounts under their corporate email addresses so you can imagine some of the discussions that subsequently ensued.

You can check out the site for yourself at https://haveibeenpwned.com/.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Surprise! Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Update Build 17112 for the Fast ring

Employees lack awareness of cyber security policies and threats

Have I Been Pwned is now used by governments to check for data breaches

The team behind TunnelBear VPN announces new password manager, RememBear

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Privacy: Xbox One gamers upset after Microsoft reveals their real names

Dropbox partners with Google Cloud for integration with Docs, Gmail and Hangouts Chat

Most Commented Stories

YouTube pulls InfoWars video from the Alex Jones Channel over Parkland shooting allegations

153 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update (Redstone 4) Build 17110 for the Fast ring

120 Comments

Here's how to fix the missing Store problem in Windows 10 Build 17110

55 Comments

StatCounter: Windows 10 continues its meteoric climb

48 Comments

Apple to store iCloud keys in China, sparking privacy fears

41 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.