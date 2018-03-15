US says Russia launched a cyberattack on its energy grid

2 Comments

Russian and US flags

The US has introduced new sanctions against Russia after accusing the country not only of interfering in the 2016 election, but also launching a cyberattack on its energy grid.

Officials say that malware traced back to Moscow had been found to have infected operating systems on computers belonging to companies in the energy sector. The Department of Homeland Security is in no doubt that the Russian government is responsible.

The attack has been described as coordinated as "deliberately targeted," with a senior official saying: "It is the judgment of the DHS than Russian government cyberhackers were behind the hacking of organizations in the energy sector."

New sanctions have been put in place. One official said:

Russia's behavior continues to trouble us and we are continuing to push back in meaningful ways.

It is thought that the motive behind the attack was one of surveillance, with Russia wanting to monitor computer systems that controlled energy supplies in the US.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are warning companies to carry out security checks and ensure their defenses are strengthened.

Image credit: donfiore / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The shady world of mobile app tracking

US says Russia launched a cyberattack on its energy grid

Businesses are failing to understand the impact of cloud outages

Netskope brings continuous assessment and monitoring to IaaS security

Microsoft launches bounty program for speculative execution side channel vulnerabilities

Google Web Designer 3.0 makes HTML 5 web content easy to build across multiple devices and platforms

Privacy: Hotspot Shield, PureVPN, and ZenMate found to leak sensitive data

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft expects users of Windows 10 S mode to stick with it, but switching to Windows 10 Home or Pro will be free

157 Comments

Facebook bans far-right group Britain First and its leaders for hate speech

84 Comments

Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17115 ISO images available now

57 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Spring Creators Update Build 17120 to the Fast ring

53 Comments

Roundup: The best Windows 10 tweaking and customization tools

39 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.