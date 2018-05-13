Ubuntu Snap Store app contained cryptocurrency miner

There was a recent discovery that an app called "2048buntu" in the Ubuntu Snap Store contained cryptocurrency (Bytecoin) mining code. Thankfully, this app -- and the developer's other submissions -- have since been removed.

What is the downside to having this cryptocurrency code commingled with the expected code? Well, the mining can slow down your computer while also increasing your electricity use.

So yes, it can have a negative impact on your machine's performance and cost you money. With that said, it doesn't steal any information or open any backdoors. Calling it malware is arguably an exaggeration then.

So what is the takeaway here? The Ubuntu Snap Store team has to do a better job vetting and checking software that enters the store -- it cannot be the wild west. Snaps still have a bright future, but it is obviously time to be more vigilant.

[UPDATE] As some have pointed out, this app used proprietary code. Mentions of open source have been removed from the article.

