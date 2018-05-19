Fortnite for Android is coming very soon

No Comments

Fortnite

The phenomenon that is Fortnite will be making its way to Android, Epic Games has revealed.

An Android version of the game is something that mobile gamers have been begging for for some time now, and it seems it will not be long until these pleas are answered. While an exact release date has not been revealed, Fortnite for Android will be happening in the next few months.

See also:

Fortnite has proved massively popular over the last year on Mac, PC and game consoles. There's an iOS version that has not only enjoyed a huge number of downloads, but also frequent and major updates, so catering to the Android side of the mobile audience makes complete sense, particularly as it is raking in so much money for Epic.

In a blog post entitled State Of Mobile by the Fortnite Team, Epic Games says simply:

Fortnite is coming to Android!

We are targeting this summer for the release. We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you'll hear it from us first.

For now, that's all we know. But if you've been holding out for an Android version of Fortnite, you shouldn’t have too much longer to wait.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Fortnite for Android is coming very soon

Workplace Augmented Reality: When will we see more enterprise adoption of AR?

PayPal buys Swedish fintech company iZettle

Chrome will stop highlighting HTTPS sites as secure

How to watch the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding online for free

Best Windows 10 apps this week

YouTube TV keeps getting better -- adds 'The Young Turks' and 'Tastemade' channels

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft blocks the rollout of Windows 10 April 2018 Update to computers with problematic Intel SSDs

188 Comments

Google will require OEMs to provide regular Android security updates

48 Comments

YouTube TV keeps getting better -- adds 'The Young Turks' and 'Tastemade' channels

35 Comments

How to watch the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Wedding online for free

29 Comments

Microsoft is said to be working on a cheap Surface tablet to compete with the iPad

26 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy.