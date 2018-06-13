Dixons Carphone suffers two major security breaches exposing customers' bank card details and personal information

No Comments

Currys PC World

Another week, another cyberattack. This time around, it's the Dixons Carphone group which says it has fallen victim to not one but two major breaches.

The bank card details of 5.9 million customers have been accessed by hackers in the first breach. In the second, the personal records of 1.2 million people have been exposed.

Dixons Carphone says that it is investigating an attack on its card processing system at Currys PC World and Dixons Travel in which there was an attempt to compromise 5.9 million cards. The company stressed that the vast majority -- 5.8 million -- of these cards were protected by chip and PIN, and that the data accessed did not include PINS, CVVs or any other authentication data that could be used to make payments or identify the card owners.

Also affected were 105,000 non-EU issued payment cards which were not chip and PIN protected. In the second security breach, personal details of 1.2 million customers -- including names, addresses and email addresses -- were accessed. Dixons Carphone says there have been no reports of fraud as a result of the attacks.

Company CEO Alex Baldock said his firm has let its customers down and issued an apology:

We are extremely disappointed and sorry for any upset this may cause. The protection of our data has to be at the heart of our business, and we’ve fallen short here. We've taken action to close off this unauthorized access and though we have currently no evidence of fraud as a result of these incidents, we are taking this extremely seriously.

An investigation is underway, and Dixon Carphones says it will be contacting those customers affected by the breaches.

Image credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

95 percent of parents worry about the risks children face from online games

Dixons Carphone suffers two major security breaches exposing customers' bank card details and personal information

Google doubles down on Chrome extension security by blocking inline installations

Toshiba launches affordable RC100 NVMe SSD

Coinbase announces Ethereum Classic support, coin skyrockets afterwards

Google Home can now handle up to three queries at a time

Logitech unveils G512 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with new 'GX Blue' switch option

Most Commented Stories

Which? finds half of Windows 10 users have encountered problems, calls for Microsoft to pay compensation

276 Comments

Microsoft to stop offering support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in forums

144 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17686

107 Comments

Windows 10 April 2018 Update breaks SMBv1

41 Comments

You can now remotely install apps from the Microsoft Store to your Windows 10 devices

35 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.