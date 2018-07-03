How to stop your private Gmail messages being read by third parties

14 Comments

Gmail on smartphone

When Gmail first launched back in 2004, people were concerned about it because Google was scanning incoming messages in order to be able to present users with relevant, personalized adverts based on the email content.

The feature was finally dropped a year ago, in a move welcomed by privacy advocates, but it turns out employees of third-party app developers may well have been reading your private messages.

Google allows users to connect third-party services to their accounts, and it’s here the problems arise. The apps request certain permissions, including the ability to "read, send, delete and manage your email".

The Wall Street Journal spoke to a number of developers and found that "thousands" of messages had been read not by algorithms but by employees, something which Google says is perfectly fine and allowed by its policies.

If you’re concerned about third-parties potentially reading your messages you can stop this by visiting Google’s Security Check-up page. This will show you which apps you have linked to your account, and let you revoke any you don’t want to share the contents of your messages with.

Image credit: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock

14 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ubuntu Linux-powered Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 'Developer Edition' laptops finally available

Privacy warning: Samsung phones are leaking photos to random contacts

How to stop your private Gmail messages being read by third parties

77 percent of industrial organizations worried about cybersecurity incidents

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is July 16, but you can score some early deals NOW!

A rare breed of the brute-force: A history of one attack

Digital Operations is the enterprise's secret weapon against startups

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17704 with lots of changes and improvements

152 Comments

Avast is ruining CCleaner -- malware, bundled software, popup ads... what's next?

66 Comments

Report: AT&T is helping the NSA with surveillance using secret buildings throughout the US

51 Comments

Microsoft pulls the plug on Windows 10's game-changing Sets feature -- for now

45 Comments

Open source champion Google now a Linux Foundation Platinum Member

25 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.