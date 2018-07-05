Get 'Troubleshooting and Maintaining Your PC All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' ($16 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

Need a PC problem fixed in a pinch? Troubleshooting & Maintaining Your PC All-in-One For Dummies offers 5 books in 1 and takes the pain out of wading through those incomprehensible manuals, or waiting for a high-priced geek to show up days or weeks after you need them.

There's nothing worse than firing up your PC only to discover it's inexplicably unresponsive. With this guide, you'll gain all the skills and insight you need to need to bring it back to life -- and to prevent it from ever leaving you in the lurch again.

This resource will help you:

  • Find out what's behind common PC problems
  • Solve email and web woes, both big and small
  • Perform regular maintenance and get serious about backups
  • Troubleshoot to find solutions to your issues and learn proper maintenance to head off future headaches

Your PC problems aren't as big as you think. Take matters into your own hands with the helpful instruction provided inside this ebook.

Troubleshooting & Maintaining Your PC All-in-One For Dummies from Wiley usually retails for $16, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 19, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Happy 10th Birthday, Apple App Store!

Get 'Troubleshooting and Maintaining Your PC All-in-One For Dummies, 3rd Edition' ($16 value) FREE for a limited time

NetMarketShare's audited figures show Windows 10 closing in on Windows 7

The importance of cybersecurity training for business

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halts trading after detecting irregular SYS trading activity

elementary OS 5.0 'Juno' Beta 1 Linux distro now available, but you shouldn't install it

I declare independence from Apple (and mean it this time)

Most Commented Stories

Avast is ruining CCleaner -- malware, bundled software, popup ads... what's next?

67 Comments

I declare independence from Apple (and mean it this time)

54 Comments

Celebrate your computing independence by switching from Windows 10 to Linux during System76's 1776 sale

30 Comments

NetMarketShare's audited figures show Windows 10 closing in on Windows 7

24 Comments

The NSA is deleting all of its call records since 2015 because of privacy issues

20 Comments

© 1998-2018 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.